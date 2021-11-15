Chesterfield schoolchildren pay tribute to fallen heroes and learn about British values with assembly on Captain Tom

Pupils at Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy have remembered our fallen heroes and learnt about British values with an assembly on Captain Sir Tom Moore

Twelve children from Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy paid their respects at the town’s annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday.

In the run-up to the event pupils at the Scarsdale Road school painted pictures of poppies, learned about Armistice Day and the heroics of Captain Tom, who made headlines in 2020 when he raised over £30m for the NHS ahead of his 100th birthday.

Headteacher Lauren Kay said she was “exceptionally proud” of how the children contributed to the subject.

She added: “It was a joy seeing them representing our school and paying their respects during the Remembrance Day service.

“Community is important to us here at Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy and, as we start to welcome visitors back into school after the covid lockdowns, we will look to have representation at more events like this.”