Chesterfield pupils get creative to celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations at Henry Bradley infants school. Hedghog reception class with Moo Music learning Chinese dancing.

Pupils at Henry Bradley Infant School in Brimington wore red or tiger themed outfits to class on February 1 to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

The school kicked off the festivities with a visit from Moo Music who provided pupils with dancing, singing and movement classes all based around the Lunar New Year.

Elsewhere, children showed off their artistic skills by creating dragons out of egg boxes, Chinese lanterns, dragon puppets and tiger masks.

Henry Bradley Infant School Hedgehog reception class wearing their red - a popular colour in Chinese culture - and tiger themed outfits

Headteacher Tracy O’Malley said: “It’s really important here at Henry Bradley Infant School because of the cohort of children that we’ve got and the area we cover that we are able to give them these opportunities to learn about different cultures and the diversity within our community and the wider world.

She added: "The pupils have had a wonderful day and have had big grins from ear to ear.”