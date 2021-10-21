Chesterfield College launches new virtual jobs board to give employers access to student talent pool

The new jobs board is already giving Chesterfield College students access to quality work experience and industry placement opportunities, full-time and part-time jobs, as well as apprenticeships

The new jobs board aims to connect employers with students who are looking to launch their careers in a range of sectors from construction to catering, and many more.

The college, which has more than 2,000 students, has highlighted how the service could help students get the vital work experience they need, while helping employers fill the skills gaps they have in their organisations.

Chesterfield College deputy principal, David Malone, said: “In today’s market of labour shortages it is vital that employers and colleges do all we can to make sure new entrants to the market are well equipped and ready to contribute to our economy. The jobs board is just one way we hope to develop our partnership with more local employers.

“We have a talent pool of passionate students who are looking for the right opportunities to develop their skills in a working environment. Work experience is as vital as studying to ensure students are ready to develop their careers.

"When we mix the two elements, we ensure students complete their course equipped with the right mix of knowledge and experience to make valuable employees of the future.”

It is free for employers to advertise jobs, volunteering and apprenticeship opportunities on the virtual jobs board.

The college’s work experience team, made up of experienced recruitment and training professionals, supports employers through the process and ensures a quality match with potential candidates.

For more information or to advertise an opportunity on the virtual jobs board email [email protected] or call 0345 850 1055 and select option 1.