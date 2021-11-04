Celebrations as Ilkeston school students collect their GCSE results

Staff and students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy joined together to celebrate the many achievements, at the end of what has been another unusual year in light of COVID-19 and the cancellation of examinations.

Principal Nia Salt said: “Our 2021 Year 11 cohort have shown such commitment, dedication and spirit over the last two years of their studies, and I am delighted that our students are able to collect their hard-earned results today.

“I am very proud of the achievements of all our students, and their hard-work has now enabled them to take their exciting next steps as they move on from the OIEA family.

Lewis Golisti who secured three Grade 8s and two Grade 7s amongst other results, and Natalie Rowland who achieved 2 Grade 8s and Distinction* amongst her highest grades

“We wish our students the very best of luck with their next steps and would like to thank our brilliant staff, families and wider school community for their ongoing support over the last two years.”

For the second year running, young people’s grades have been determined by teachers and are based on work they have produced throughout their course, after formal exams were scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These grades were then moderated and assessed by external exam boards.

Ormiston Ilkeston Entertprise Academy has seen continued success with some of the standout individual achievements including:

- Jack Porter who received 2 Grade 9s in Maths and Geography, 4 Grade 8s in English Literature, Chemistry, Physics and Design Technology, 3 Grade 7s in Biology, English Language and French and a Distinction* in BTEC Sports.

- Ashton Anderson, who secured 2 Grade 9s in Chemistry and History, 4 Grade 8s in Maths, Biology, French and Physics, 2 Grade 7s in English Language and English Literature, and a Distinction * in BTEC Performing Arts and Sports.

- Mitchell Hart collected 7 Grade 8s in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History, 1 Grade 7 in French, A Distinction * in BTEC Sports and a Distinction in Music.

- Natalya Park received 1 Grade 9 in English Literature, 2 Grade 8s in English Language and Biology and 3 Grade 7s in Maths, Chemistry, and History.

- Demi Page achieved 2 Grade 9s in History and Art, 5 Grade 7s in English Language, Maths, Biology, Physics and English Literature.