The Department for Education has recently published performance data from the summer 2022 exams for all secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges. This is the first time that data has been published since 2019 and since the start of the pandemic but shows a summary of the key measures along with school and national data from 2019, for comparison.

Results at Brookfield, which is part of Redhill Academy Trust, have improved significantly since 2019. At GCSE, over 60% of students achieved Grade 5 or above in both Maths and English, while 80% achieved Grade 4 and above in both. The Attainment 8 measure, which shows the average grade every student received in all subjects, has increased to 5.4 from 4.7 in 2019. At A Level, the pass rate increased from 96.5 to 97.7%, whilst the A*-A pass rate increased from 20.2% to 25.3%

Headteacher, Mr Hirst said “Our Progress 8 score of +0.4 represents performance amongst the highest in the county and the region. Other measures also place Brookfield well ahead of other schools locally, regionally and within the Redhill Academy Trust.

Brookfield community school GCSE results day. Jim Thornton and Sylvie Kurcewicz.

“These results are a testament to the hard work of students, staff and parents, not just over the past 12 months, but over the past three years of navigating through the global pandemic. They deserve enormous credit for their results, and we are very proud of their outstanding academic achievements which show Brookfield to be one of the top performing schools in Derbyshire and Year 11 student progress being the strongest in the school’s history. The 2022 academic outcomes, alongside Brookfield’s focus on developing the educational experience for all students, provides a foundation on which future successes will continue to be achieved”, said Mr Hirst.