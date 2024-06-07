Amateur footballers raise funds for school playground equipment at Holbrook School for Autism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen footballers have raised more than £1,000 towards brand-new playground equipment at a Derbyshire school.

Staff from Holbrook School for Autism went head-to-head against parents, carers and supporters of the school at Holbrook MW in the charity match recently.

The event raised a total of £1,500 which will go towards new playground equipment.

Holbrook School for Autism - part of the Esteem Multi Academy Trust of schools – is a specialist provision for children and young people between the ages of four and 19 and caters for a range of abilities and differences associated with their autism.

The school is located over two different sites in Holbrook and Belper, and also has a residential provision that provides continued education for up to 28 students who stay for one night per week during term time.

Su Severn is a governor at the school. She said: “Every year we organise a fundraising event for the school. This was our third year of organising a charity football match.

“This year, the pupils voted to upgrade the play area with new benches and outdoor play equipment. The money raised will go towards making the playground a better place.

“It was a great event, and it was good to have the support of members of staff, their families and friends and parents both playing in the match and supporting Team Holbrook.”

The school council invited deputy headteacher Lucy Hunt to a meeting earlier in the academic year, where students voiced their thoughts on how to improve the outdoor area and asked if this could be supported by the leadership team.

They were then challenged to use their ICT lessons to research suitable equipment with the promise that the next fundraising event could be used to support this.

Mrs Hunt said: “Students asked to upgrade the play area and put forward their ideas as to what equipment we should include. Student voice is very important to us at Holbrook.