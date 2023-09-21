News you can trust since 1855
33 great photos showing life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

These great pictures will bring memories of schooldays flooding back for former pupils at Netherthorpe School in Staveley.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:07 BST

Spot anyone you know?

Netherthorpe School's 6th form prom at Ringwood Hall in 2012. Ben Everett, Louise Wragg, Jessica Howes, Kelly Hill, Gemma Davis, Victoria Waddoups, Jenny Bouler, Sian Hodkin and Laura Wilson.

1. Prom night

Netherthorpe School's 6th form prom at Ringwood Hall in 2012. Ben Everett, Louise Wragg, Jessica Howes, Kelly Hill, Gemma Davis, Victoria Waddoups, Jenny Bouler, Sian Hodkin and Laura Wilson. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Netherthorpe School helped rasie money for the NSPCC with a charity concert in 2006. Scott Gregory and James Mcmillan hand over the cheque to Malcolm Cowper watched by pupils who took part in the concert.

2. Netherthorpe

Netherthorpe School helped rasie money for the NSPCC with a charity concert in 2006. Scott Gregory and James Mcmillan hand over the cheque to Malcolm Cowper watched by pupils who took part in the concert. Photo: BERNARD JONES

Pictured is the then NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel who visited Netherthorpe School, in 2006

3. MP's visit

Pictured is the then NE Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel who visited Netherthorpe School, in 2006 Photo: JPI

sch60395 Netherthorpe school pupils perform at Bolsover castle.in 2008 l-r: Titania is Charlotte Naisbett, Bottom is Domonic Parsons and the faries, mustard seed and Moth are Tammy Robinson and Lianne Harrison.

4. Netherthorpe

sch60395 Netherthorpe school pupils perform at Bolsover castle.in 2008 l-r: Titania is Charlotte Naisbett, Bottom is Domonic Parsons and the faries, mustard seed and Moth are Tammy Robinson and Lianne Harrison. Photo: Marisa Cashill

