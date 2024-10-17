UK’s biggest food collection calls for volunteers to support charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With food banks and charities facing continued levels of need this winter, people are being urged to give the gift of their time to take part in the UK’s biggest food donation drive.

The 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection is taking place in all Tesco stores from November 28th to November 30th. Tesco’s charity partners, Trussell and FareShare, are calling for volunteers to sign-up to support the event in store as both charities are providing a lifeline in response to record levels of need.

During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for Trussell will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, while donations to FareShare will support its network of 8,000 local charities and community groups helping to feed people in local communities across the UK.

Join your local Tesco from November 28th and take part in the UK's biggest food donation drive

Tesco is calling on people to volunteer at collection points in store to speak to customers and raise awareness of the impact every donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell and FareShare for food.

Donations are needed now more than ever, with one in five Trussell food parcels coming from Tesco and its customers.

Trussell Chief Executive Emma Revie said: “Last year was really hard for food banks but the support of Tesco, it’s customers and the Food Collection volunteers meant that food banks could be there for people facing hunger in their local community.

"Everyone should have enough to live on, and alongside our community of food banks we are working to end hunger for good. But right now, we urgently need your help to make sure food banks can be there for people this winter and you can play your part by volunteering at the Tesco Food Collection.”

Kris Gibbon Walsh, CEO at FareShare added: “We know that the need for support often rises during the winter months, as people struggle to afford essentials like food and heating. That’s why the Winter Food Collection is such an important event, and we’re immensely grateful to Tesco for their continued support of FareShare. Together, we turn surplus and donated food into meals, transforming food waste into vital support for communities across the UK. “

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Every year our Winter Food Collection gets such an amazing response from our customers. We know that they give even more generously when we have volunteers in our stores helping them to choose the right items that are needed so we would urge anyone who can to please sign up and help make a difference.”

You can sign up to volunteer in your local Tesco store with FareShare at fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/ or with Trussell at www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/volunteer/