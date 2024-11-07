Severn Trent completes over 140 spills projects in Derbyshire since May

Severn Trent is well on the way to deliver a multi-million pound package of investments at sites across Derbyshire to improve river health in the area.

The work is part of an overall £450m programme to deliver over 900 enhancements across the region. The interventions will play a significant part in helping Severn Trent meet its ambition that- its operations will not be the reason that a watercourse to not meet the good ecological status.

Since launching the initiative in May of this year, Severn Trent has been exploring a range of solutions to reduce spills and boost the environment across the county, with over 140 delivered in Derbyshire*.

The interventions vary based on the needs of each location and can range from nurturing nature-based solutions – like improving reedbeds which naturally filter and clean wastewater – to using innovative new technologies like Submerged Aerated Filter (SAF) units that boost sewage treatment capacity.

A new inlet sewage valve installed in Derbyshire

Neerja Upadhyay, Severn Trent’s Head of River Health, said: “We know that clean rivers are at the forefront of customers’ minds and we are working hard to deliver over 900 enhancements to improve performance in the Severn Trent patch. This is clearly a challenging programme given the scale and ambitious timeline and we are pleased to share that the programme is on track.

“The installation of these interventions in Derbyshire is a key step towards our ambition to achieve the lowest level of spills in the water sector. From innovative mobile treatment units that have been designed by our own team, to new storage tanks and the introduction of nature-based solutions, our teams are working hard to make sure that our operations don’t negatively impact the environment.”

Severn Trent is committed to aiming for zero river impact, and the company has a storm overflow action plan ready to bring over £660 million of investment into Derbyshire by 2050.

Other projects currently underway to help improve river health in Derbyshire include installing new storm tanks to increase storage of storm water at some of their waste treatment sites.

For more information on Severn Trent’s work to improve river health across the region, visit www.stwater.co.uk and search for Get River Positive

