Scarecrows bring in visitors to celebrate rural life, community and farming

The week-long Bamford Village Carnival may have just come to an end but the scarecrows will stay put, to greet visitors to the village and the hundreds of people enjoying the Peak District National Park.

Farmer Kate May, a High Peak NFU member, and her family took a first prize in their category at the Bamford Scarecrow Trail, which was part of the celebrations.

Their farming-themed scarecrow display read ‘thank ewe to Hope Valley Farmers and Peak Women in Agriculture’ to celebrate the High Peak landscape and agriculture.

Alongside growing crops and rearing animals the farmers are dedicated to enhancing the countryside, maintaining habitats for native plants and animals, looking after footpaths and protecting watercourses, including the River Derwent and River Noe.

Every year the May family also donate hay produced on the farm for villagers to make the array of scarecrows that are put up around the village.

Mrs May said: “The energy of carnival week was fully on show in the village and it was great to see farming and farmers recognised at the heart of the community.

“At High Lees Farm we are located just below Bamford Edge, which is a very popular walking and climbing spot that attracts hundreds of visitors every weekend.

“We decided the carnival scarecrow trail was the ideal opportunity to promote the Hope Valley Farmers’ cluster group and the Peak Women in Ag group as we work closely with the community to enhance the environment of our much-loved local landscape.

“We were delighted to take part and win our category and hope the scarecrows and scare-sheep bring a smile to people’s faces and that they are able to find out a little more about what we do to promote habitat and species in the High Peak.”

Officially established in 2018, as a farm-led conservation group, Hope Valley Farmers share a common interest in sustainable farming and the environmental benefits of joined-up thinking and activity.

While the Peak Women in Ag group set up by The Farming Life Centre last year shares learning, skills and brings together women actively involved in farming from across the Peak District.

Many members of Hope Valley Farmers have priority deciduous woodland sites on farm and adopt a variety of farming methods to protect species and encourage local breeding wader species and ground nesting birds, including lapwing, curlew and snipe.

They also conserve, restore and enhance grassland and species rich meadows and maintain dry stone walls that are so important to the landscape and for stock management.

Mrs May added: “We love farming, producing food and managing the countryside and are very much part of the community here.

“Working together we have planted more than 20,000 trees and over 12km of new hedgerows in the area and our work continues.”

Bamford Carnival Week is a cherished annual event that draws the community and visitors together celebrating tradition, creativity, and village spirit.

Andrew Critchlow, Derbyshire NFU county adviser, said: “Farmers are doing some excellent work not just to produce quality food for our tables but to carefully manage such an important landscape.

“Farming is an important sector for the county and I was pleased to see farms feature prominently in the Bamford Village Carnival.

“The May’s scarecrows were great fun but also highlighted the important work we do and congratulations to all who took part and created the 30 inventive and eccentric scarecrows that popped up in gardens, on doorsteps and in Bamford’s public spaces.

“Villagers, groups, organisations and businesses all made a massive effort making them and putting on events and activities during the week-long community celebration.”

Scarecrow favourites included a group called Time Together made up of River Watch Rick, Make Mine a Gin Lynn, Out of Office Morris and Poetry Pam, alongside the farming ones.

This year an eye-catching well dressing was also created for the village to celebrate community life.

Well dressing is a unique local custom in the Peak District and Derbyshire that can be seen between May and September.

The custom, that is thought to have Roman or Celtic origins, sees works of art created by hand using natural materials, such as petals and seeds, placed around wells and water features to give thanks for the county’s fresh water springs.