National Grid team up with The Conservation Volunteers to boost access to green spaces in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of National Grid Electricity Distribution teams in Derbyshire have dedicated their time and efforts to volunteer with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), making a positive impact on local green spaces, environmental conservation and community engagement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservation Volunteers is a national charity that connects people with green spaces across the country. Its mission is to support thousands of green spaces by providing volunteer input to help biodiversity and increase public access to green spaces – boosting mental and physical health and wellbeing.

TCV work with local communities to create vibrant and thriving spaces that benefit both people and nature, with projects ranging from habitat restoration and tree planting to community gardening and environmental education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid Electricity Distribution have collaborated with TCV by sponsoring and volunteering at several projects across the Midlands.

National Grid Electricity Distribution team at Hicks Lodge

In Derbyshire, National Grid teams have been volunteering at Poppy Wood and Hicks Lodge. Planted in 2007, Poppy Wood forms the northern gateway to the National Forest. Ten volunteers helped to thin out hazels from the woodlands, with the cuttings making a ‘dead hedge’ alongside the bridleway. This acts as a divider between the footpath and the route for horses, and an important habitat for wildlife.

Hicks Lodge is the National Forest Cycle Centre, and based in the heart of the National Forest. There are over eight miles of family friend cycle trails through the mosaic woodland, wetland and grassland. Twelve volunteers from National Grid helped preserve biodiversity by getting involved in pruning, clearing around young trees, and fence removal, opening up the maturing woodland blocks to improve visitor experience of the site.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has recently launched a new employee volunteering programme to provide nearly 14,000 hours of community engagement a year. The new scheme is aimed at its 6500 workforce who are based in the Midlands, South West and South Wales, ensuring that staff have the opportunity to share their skills, experience and time in the communities they proudly serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservation Volunteers also run a programme where community groups and schools can access free trees to plant locally. To find out how to claim a free tree pack or fruit trees for your local school, visit https://www.tcv.org.uk/i-dig-trees-free-trees/.

Kay Thompson from The Conservation Volunteers, said:

“TCV does great work across the country, supporting thousands of green spaces by providing volunteer input. National Grid’s efforts have been appreciated massively by us and those who enjoy these spaces, and we’re looking forward to welcoming their hardworking and enthusiastic staff members back to help with more projects in the near future.”

Emily Green, Volunteering & Sponsorship Coordinator at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“It has been a pleasure working with The Conservation Volunteers to support the brilliant work they do for our community and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new volunteering programme is providing greater opportunities for our colleagues to support good causes, delivering social, educational, economic and environmental benefits.

“Our local teams are always keen to help and love building relationships with the communities they serve. They have thoroughly enjoyed working to help maintain and improve green spaces in their local area.

We look forward to continuing our support of TCV.”