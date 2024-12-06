Media pros turn master chefs for YMCA community dinner

Staff at a leading public relations agency, who are used to cooking up a media storm, swapped their laptops for ladles, as they took part in the YMCA Derbyshire Community Meal.

The team at Penguin PR – directors Simon Burch and Sarah Newton, plus account executives Sarah-Louise Elton, Kirsty Green and Molly Young – were the latest business to take on the culinary challenge at the London Road-based charity, where they cooked and served a delicious two-course meal to 80 people.

This was the third time that Penguin PR has taken part in the monthly meal, which is held in conjunction with city mental health CIC Head High.

The team prepared beef enchiladas – plus a bean vegetarian option – for their main course and finished off with a lemon tart with cream.

The Penguin PR team serving up at the YMCA community meal

Penguin PR director Sarah Newton described the YMCA community meal as a challenging yet rewarding experience for the team.

She said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to step away from the office and make a positive impact in the community.

“Preparing and serving the meal in a fast-paced, unfamiliar environment really tested our teamwork, but it was good fun and a great way to bond as a team.

“I’d highly recommend this to other businesses and I know the YMCA is always looking for other companies to take part.

“I hope everyone enjoyed the meal as much as we enjoyed making it. The washing-up afterwards was less fun, mind you!”

Many of the residents and local guests expressed their gratitude to the team, returning for seconds and thirds until every last bite was gone.

Debs Powell, head of marketing and communications for YMCA Derbyshire, said: “The community meal is all about providing an experience for those who might not usually have the opportunity to dine out.

“It’s a chance for people to enjoy a restaurant-style meal while also connecting and socialising with others.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Penguin PR team for their support. The day ran seamlessly, the food was a hit, and everyone commented on how much they enjoyed it.”