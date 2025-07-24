Long-serving school crossing patrol celebrates milestone

One of Derbyshire’s longest serving school crossing patrols Denise Elliott has celebrated 40 years of keeping children safe on the roads.

And to mark the milestone the mum-of-two, from Matlock, was presented with a bouquet of flowers from Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Dawn Abbott.

She also received a letter of congratulations from the county’s Director of Public Health Eleanor Houlston for her outstanding dedication to the role.

Over the years, Denise has donned her yellow jacket in all weathers to help thousands of children and their families cross the road safely on their way to and from school in Matlock.

Coouncillor Dawn Abbott, Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, presents Denise with her bouquet

She’s a familiar face to residents and road users as she controls traffic on Smedley Street to help pupils get to All Saints CE Infants, Castle View Primary, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Highfields School.

Denise began working as a patrol in 1985 when her own children were young to earn extra money. The term-time job was also family-friendly as it meant she could spend time with them in the school holidays.

Denise said: “It’s the best job ever. Its kept me young and active and I have met so many people.

“I love the job! I love meeting people and I enjoy being out in the fresh air and I love the kids. I think helping to keep the children safe is an important role.”

And asked if she had any highlights from her four decades of keeping children safe she declared: “There’s been so many. To be honest I’ve loved it all. The fresh air, the people, and the children.”

Congratulating her for her long service, Councillor Abbott said: “I’d like to congratulate Denise on reaching such a milestone of service to her local community.

“She has shown such dedicated service and along with all our school crossing patrols has done a wonderful job in keeping our children safe when they cross the road to and from school.

“I’m sure there are generations of families who know Denise in Matlock and have fond memories of being supported by their lovely ‘lollipop lady’.”

“We are always looking to fill vacancies for school crossing patrols – and we’d love to hear from anyone who could take on these valuable roles.”

To find out more about the role of a school crossing patrol and how to apply visit: https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/working-for-us/jobs/school-crossing-patrols/school-crossing-patrols-join-our-team.aspx