Ilkeston woman gets ‘perfect’ send-off with club inspired hearse

A life-long Nottingham Forest fan received a “priceless” send off from family and friends with a club inspired hearse at her funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenis Anne Rose, who passed away aged 75, was a lifelong supporter of the Premier League team, and would often attend matches with her sons until her health no longer permitted her to.

Now, thanks to her family and M.A. Mills Funeral Service, Glenis, from Ilkeston, has made her final journey in what her sister Kay describes as the most “perfect” way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Stallard, Glenis’s twin sister, said: “We organised Glenis’s funeral through M.A. Mills and in passing we mentioned that she was a life-long Forest fan. Our funeral arranger Nicola introduced us to one of their drivers Wayne Lambord, who had recently bought and modified a hearse to be Nottingham Forest themed.

The NFFC hearse went out on its first funeral in October

“We were amazed, we couldn’t believe what we were hearing. We knew it would be the most perfect send off for Glenis. The feeling was truly priceless, we just know she would have absolutely loved it.”

Glenis’s funeral with M.A. Mills was the first outing for the NFFC themed hearse – which is also the first football themed hearse in the city - and will now be available for funerals of life-long Reds fans delivered by M.A. Mills and A.W. Lymn, which acquired the business in late 2023.

Kay organised Glenis’s funeral through the Cotmanhay branch with Funeral Director Nicola Anderson. She added: “The service we received from the team was exceptional. From the moment we stepped through the door, they made us feel like we were the only people that mattered in that moment. We weren’t just another funeral; we felt truly valued and comforted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Carty, General Manager at M.A. Mills, said: “We’re consistently striving to give every family we serve a funeral service that’s not only of the highest quality, but also one which reflects the life and passions of the person who passed away. Being able to offer a custom hearse to those who entrust us with their funeral is just one of the ways we endeavour to do so, and we’re honoured to have played a part in making what can be such a difficult time as personable as possible.”

M.A. Mills operates four funeral homes across the East Midlands. In January 2025, the business – which was acquired by A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service in late 2023 - expanded its offering in the region.

Three former A.W. Lymn funeral homes in Allenton, Cotmanhay and Aspley, were rebranded to M.A. Mills to offer a streamlined service for funeral care, with the same values and mission to provide compassionate, professional and family-focused care. The original M.A. Mills Radcliffe-On-Trent branch has remained in operation.