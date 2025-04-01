Huge inflatable Easter bunny planned for Horns Bridge roundabout during school holidays - as road closure announced

Bouncing youngsters will be transported to the 100 sq mtr wobbly feature via an Easter bonnet shuttle bus at a pick-up point on New Beetwell Street, with hourly sessions departing and returning from 10am until 4pm beginning on April 4.
Alongside the inflatable lapin will be Easter-themed face-painting, arts and crafts, egg hunting activities and food and drink stalls.
Several traffic diversions will be in place for the closure of the roundabout during the two-week period between the operational hours of 10am-4pm, with more details to follow after the announcement made today, April 1.