From exhaustion to empowerment with Slimming World Matlock by Denise

At 34, Heather Brownlee — a hardworking housekeeper and devoted mum of two from Matlock — decided it was time to take back control of her health. After years of feeling like “the big one” and struggling with energy, movement, and confidence, she re-joined Slimming World Matlock on 27th July 2023, and everything changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I first joined about 13 years ago, on and off,” Heather shares. “But this time, I was determined. I wanted to feel good for a holiday, and I was fed up with hating how I looked and how I felt.”

At her heaviest, Heather wore a dress size 22. Today, she proudly is a size 14 — having lost an incredible 4 stone 11lbs, including 10½ pounds in just one month. But the transformation goes far beyond the scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to sweat constantly at work, making beds and trying to keep up with colleagues. I had no energy, and my weight held me back from everything — seeing people, doing things I loved, even believing in myself.”

Heather before losing 4stone 11lbs

Heather began making small, sustainable changes: swapping to low-fat options, cooking from scratch, and finding healthier alternatives to her favourite foods. She tackled her biggest challenge — evening comfort eating — with planning, group support, and a new mindset.

What Made It Work: Food Optimising

One of Heather’s biggest breakthroughs came through Food Optimising, Slimming World’s flexible and family-friendly eating plan. It’s designed to help members enjoy generous portions of everyday foods while still losing weight — no calorie counting, no deprivation.

“I love that I can still eat real food,” Heather says. “I start my day with mixed berries and yogurt, enjoy stuffed mushrooms with butternut squash and garlic, and tuck into big salads with halloumi and sweet chilli sauce. It’s all about balance and finding what works for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather picture with Consultant Denise Harcourt after losing 4 stone 11lbs and being crowned group Woman of the Year

Food Optimising encourages members to fill up on Free Foods like lean meats, pasta, rice, vegetables, and fruit, while using measured portions of Healthy Extras (like dairy and whole grains) and keeping Syns for treats — so nothing is off limits.

“The plan fits around my family and my lifestyle. I can still enjoy a meal out or takeaway. It’s not a diet — it’s a life plan I can stick to.”

A New Lifestyle, A New Outlook

Heather attends the Thursday 9am session at the Lime Tree conference room, where Slimming World Consultant Denise leads with warmth and optimism. “The biggest surprise was the support. The group is so committed, and Denise is always knowledgeable, friendly and encouraging. My Slimming World family cheer me on in person and on our Facebook group chat — they’ve been a lifeline.”

“It’s helped my mental health and changed my body shape. I push myself harder every time.”

Now, Heather walks regularly, challenges herself to climb hills, and hits the gym 3–5 times a week. “It’s helped my mental health and changed my body shape. I push myself harder every time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World Matlock by Denise isn’t just a weight-loss group — it’s a community. “The friends I’ve made and the weekly sessions are part of my routine now. I couldn’t imagine life without them.”

Join Slimming World Matlock by Denise

Whether you’re starting fresh or returning to group, Denise is warmly welcoming new and returning members to Slimming World Matlock by Denise and Slimming World Hasland by Denise.

Locations:

The Lime Tree Business Park, Matlock DE4 3EJ Group Times: Thursday mornings at 7.30AM, 9AM and 10.30AM in the Lime Tree conference room.

Hasland Club, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 OLH Group times: Thursday 6pm and 7.30pm

Contact: Call or text Denise on 07946 151021 🔗 Facebook: Connect with Denise.

Take that first step — your transformation could be next.