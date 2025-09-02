From bump to brilliance: Rubie’s inspirational pregnancy Slimming World journey

Rubie, Liam & baby Florence

Meet Rubie Parkes from Shirebrook, a Business Development Co-Ordinator who’s not only achieved the prestigious Woman of the Year title in her group but also has a much bigger and truly inspirational story to tell.

Rubie joined Shirebrook’s 5:30pm Slimming World group in early 2025, while 15 weeks pregnant with her first baby. It all began with the happiest of news with her Christmas pregnancy announcement. But just a few weeks later, at her first midwife appointment in January, she was told she’d be referred to the hospital as she was classed as overweight.

Determined to give her baby the healthiest possible start, Rubie explored a free referral to Slimming World but when it wasn’t available, her amazing mum stepped in to help her join, alongside herself and sister Rosie, with Lee Madin as her consultant.

Some friends and family were concerned about her “slimming” while expecting, but Rubie knew the truth Slimming World isn’t about fads or going hungry. It’s endorsed by the Royal college of Midwives, making Slimming World perfectly safe for mums to be it’s not about losing weight it’s about making healthy, sustainable lifestyle choices.

Rubie fully embraced Food Optimising enjoying plenty of her favourite meals, including Jacket Potatoes, Tuna pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chilli, Quiche, Stir fry, fresh fruit, and yoghurt to name just a few… as well as delicious meals from the Slimming World Food Range at Food Warehouse.

In the early weeks she lost weight steadily, and as her pregnancy progressed, the focus stayed on balance and nourishment. Her partner Liam & her family were by her side every step of the way, cheering her on.

On 23rd June, Rubie and Liam welcomed their beautiful daughter, Florence Ivy, by emergency C-section, a very healthy 10lb 7oz bundle of joy.

Then, just two weeks later 9th July, Rubie returned to group and left the room stunned. She had lost an incredible 3 stone, weighing 1st 10lb less than when she first joined group.

Rubie’s journey is proof that with determination, the right support, and a healthy approach, mums to be can enjoy a safe, supported pregnancy while setting themselves up for life after baby. She’s shown that looking after yourself is one of the greatest gifts you can give your child, and she’s inspired an entire community in the process.

Rubie’s group and her consultant Lee couldn’t be prouder. Lee says, “From the day Rubie walked into group, she’s inspired everyone around her. She’s shown strength, positivity, and determination every step of the way, and her success is just the start.”

Rubie’s group at Shirebrook runs every Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Main St, Shirebrook, NG20 8DD with 4 sessions: 7:00am, 9:00am, 10:30am or 5:30pm

Contact Lee on 07462 669000 to find out more or to join.