Foxlow Grange brings Buxton and the Peak District to Channel 4 viewers
Filming took place last year when I (Laura Muse) and my colleague Claudia joined other independent accommodation providers for two weeks of visits across the UK.
Foxlow Grange has been recognised with the VisitEngland 5-Star Gold Award and a Gold Award for Excellence, and we were eager to use this platform for more than competition alone.
“We took part in Four in a Bed to shine a spotlight on Buxton, the Peak District, and the incredible independent businesses that make our area so special. Supporting local businesses is vital — every pound spent directly with small operators helps sustain the local economy, create jobs, and preserve the unique character of our destinations. Large global booking platforms take substantial commissions and return nothing to the communities where they profit. By booking direct, shopping local and supporting independents, visitors can help keep our region thriving.” – Laura Muse, Co-Owner, Foxlow Grange
The episode will showcase the very best of Buxton — its heritage, culture, outdoor adventures, artisan makers, and the wealth of things to see and do across the Peak District National Park.