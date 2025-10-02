Foxlow Grange brings Buxton and the Peak District to Channel 4 viewers

By Laura Muse
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
Laura Muse and Claudia Pardoe from Foxlow Grange - with 4 in a Bed filming crewplaceholder image
Laura Muse and Claudia Pardoe from Foxlow Grange - with 4 in a Bed filming crew
Our award-winning self-catering retreat, Foxlow Grange, will feature on Channel 4’s popular hospitality programme Four in a Bed this autumn. The series airs week commencing Monday 6 October 2025 at 5:00 pm, with Foxlow Grange’s episode broadcast on Tuesday 7 October 2025.

Filming took place last year when I (Laura Muse) and my colleague Claudia joined other independent accommodation providers for two weeks of visits across the UK.

Most Popular

Foxlow Grange has been recognised with the VisitEngland 5-Star Gold Award and a Gold Award for Excellence, and we were eager to use this platform for more than competition alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We took part in Four in a Bed to shine a spotlight on Buxton, the Peak District, and the incredible independent businesses that make our area so special. Supporting local businesses is vital — every pound spent directly with small operators helps sustain the local economy, create jobs, and preserve the unique character of our destinations. Large global booking platforms take substantial commissions and return nothing to the communities where they profit. By booking direct, shopping local and supporting independents, visitors can help keep our region thriving.” – Laura Muse, Co-Owner, Foxlow Grange

The episode will showcase the very best of Buxton — its heritage, culture, outdoor adventures, artisan makers, and the wealth of things to see and do across the Peak District National Park.

Related topics:BuxtonChannel 4Peak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice