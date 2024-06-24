Football team conquer Kinder Scout
Spire Rangers u15s completed the highest ever recorded football presentation at the highest point in Derbyshire.
The grassroots football team from Hollingwood carried an army stretcher weighing 90kgs consisting of their trophies up the 2090 ft and 9 miles up Kinder Scout.
Over 40 players, family members and friends trekked up to the Trig point summit where the players were presented with their end of season trophies.
The group wore pink and fancy dress for Ashgate Hospice and have raised over a £1000.
A massive thanks to all who have sponsored and supported this event and Barry Dyke for taking the photos.
The celebrations carried on late into the night at the Hollingwood Pub.
