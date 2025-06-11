Fly-Tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Marsh Lane

Fly Tipping incident

A Sheffield resident has been successfully prosecuted by North East Derbyshire District Council in relation to a fly tipping incident that occurred on Bramleymoor Lane, Marsh Lane in September 2024.

A significant accumulation of waste was found by a local Parish Councillor who reported it to the District Council. Evidence was contained on the waste and was investigated North East Derbyshire District Council. The waste was then removed by the Streetscene team at significant cost to the Council.

A notice was served on Mr Darren Sizeland of 34 Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 requiring him to provide information to assist the investigation. Mr Sizeland failed to respond thereby committing an offence for which he was prosecuted.

On Monday 9th June 2025 Mr Sizeland failed to turn up at Derby Magistrates court and was found guilty of the offence in his absence. Mr Sizeland received a £660 fine, a victim surcharge of £264 and costs were awarded to the Council of £1,141.61.

North East Derbyshire District Council will use every power at their disposal to take action against fly tippers where possible. This area has seen several fly tipping incidents recently and cameras have been purchased to catch the culprits. We encourage residents to be vigilant and report incidents to The Council who will investigate and take action where possible.

Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Cllr Stephen Pickering said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy on fly-tipping in our district. It’s not only unsightly and damaging to the environment, but it also places an unfair financial burden on our communities. We will continue to pursue those responsible and hold them accountable.”