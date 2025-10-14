Derbyshire Stagecoach driver shortlisted as finalist for prestigious awards
Andrew ‘Baggy’ Bagshaw has been made a Finalist, in the category of Top National Bus Driver: The Chris Moyes Memorial Award, at the UK Bus Awards. His success is based on being hugely enthusiastic about his work and the fact that he loves talking to his passengers - who love him in return.
Baggy is also devoted to his charity work, which is supported by his colleagues at Stagecoach. Earlier this year, he hiked the full Blue Peak Sightseer route from Chatsworth House to Blue John Cavern – to raise £500 for Ashgate Hospice.
This was only the latest of his charity events, which have also seen him take part in charity walks, a bungee jump, a sky dive and even a sponsored silence for 24 hours. Next year, he has agreed to abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University.
Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Baggy has been shortlisted for such a prestigious, national award. He is the epitome of a Bus Driver who is devoted to his work and to his customers.
“As an organisation, we always want to say ‘we’ve got you’ to both our colleagues and customers, and Baggy lives that message out in everything that he does – he is a real inspiration to Drivers around him, and his being made a Finalist, in such a prestigious awards scheme, is a tribute to that.”