Clay Cross active announces opening date and pre-sale offer

North East Derbyshire District Council is delighted to announce the new flagship leisure centre - Clay Cross Active, will open it’s doors to the public on 18 June 2025 and have launched a pre-sale offer to celebrate.

The council is offering 25% off the price of an annual membership at the centre, a saving of £91.

This offer is limited, so act fast to secure your membership and join the fantastic just do more community. You can take advantage of the offer by signing up to be a member via this link: Clay Cross Active launch offer - Just Do More!

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Kathy Rouse said, “We are absolutely delighted to share this huge news with you about re-opening date of 18 June. We are working hard on creating a facility you will all be proud of, and as a thank you have created an amazing offer with annual membership discounted by £91 for those who sign up to it (while stocks last).

We are as excited as you are to see the build completed, it will be a great addition to Clay Cross and so will the rest of the building works in the town centre via the Clay Cross Town Deal.”

The centre has been highly anticipated in the community and they will get to be part of a state-of-the-art facility that brings a unique experience to North East Derbyshire.

It boasts features such as:

· A large, modern fitness suite

· Spin studio

· Sports hall

· Main pool and learner pool with spectator seating

· Changing places facility

· Treatment rooms

· Innerva wellness suite

· Soft play and interactive play

· Community café

Residents can take advantage of the pre-sale offer by visiting: Clay Cross Active launch offer - Just Do More!