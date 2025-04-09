Chesterfield Dad’s inspiring weight loss journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack’s journey began as just support for his partner, Marissa, who recently became a Slimming World Consultant at New Houghton Community Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Determined to stand by her side, he joined Slimming World to experience the plan she was so passionate about. Marissa had been cooking Slimming World-friendly meals at home since the start of their relationship, but when Jack focused on his own journey, he became more committed to making lasting changes.

In a short amount of time, Jack has achieved an incredible weight loss of 1st 7lbs and even lost 10% of his body weight - earning his Club 10 Award. His journey has been about making healthier lifestyle choices, becoming more active whilst achieving Body Magic awards, and even successfully completing Dry January. His hard work and dedication even earned him the title of Slimmer of the Month in January. His journey highlights the importance of support, showing that weight loss is not just about diet—it’s about mindset change and the encouragement of those around you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack is challenging stereotypes in the weight loss community. While the conversation around slimming down often focuses on women, his journey emphasises that men can also take control of their health and commit to a positive lifestyle change. His dedication inspires other men who may be hesitant to join a weight loss group, reinforcing the idea that making healthier choices isn’t about gender—it’s about personal growth and well-being.

Jack with his Club 10 and 1.5 stone award

Now, as his partner guides others on their own weight loss journeys at New Houghton Community Centre. His story is an inspiration for anyone looking to make a change, proving that with the right mindset and support, a healthier and happier life is within reach.

Due to the overwhelming support of the community, Marissa is opening another session at 7:30am on Saturday mornings to accommodate the growing interest in her Slimming World group.

Marissa’s groups run every Saturday morning at 9am, at New Houghton Community Centre (NG19 8TE) with an additional session of 7:30am from Saturday 26th April 2025.