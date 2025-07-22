British Heart Foundation home store re-opens in Alfreton after fire

British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Home Store on Alfreton High Street has re-opened this week after a fire in the building next door caused significant damage to the store’s roof five months ago.

BHF is inviting the people of Alfreton to visit their newly reopened Home Store and support the charity’s lifesaving research. Opening its doors again on Monday 21st July, the store offers a wide selection of quality preloved furniture, electricals, and homewares - from sofas and wardrobes to TVs and home appliances.

Karen Wilson, Area Manager at the British Heart Foundation said: “After a challenging few months, we’re thrilled to be reopening our Alfreton BHF Home Store. A fire in the neighbouring building caused significant damage to our roof, which unfortunately spread into our store and forced us to close for five months. While nearby businesses were able to relocate, we had to temporarily shut our doors. But now, Lisa and the team are incredibly excited to welcome back some friendly faces - and to meet new ones too.

“We’ve taken this time to give the store a bit of a mini facelift, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the refreshed space. Thank you to our community for your patience and support - we’re back and ready to help you find your next great bargain!”

As well as buying goods, supporters can also donate their time, and the charity is looking for volunteers who can spare an hour or two to help in store.

The store is located at 47/51 High Street, Alfreton, UK, DE55 7DR.

To find out more about how to shop, donate or volunteer with the British Heart Foundation visit bhf.org.uk/shop