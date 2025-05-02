Barking dogs land Glapwell couple in court

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

A Glapwell couple have been hit with a £3,040 fine for a noise nuisance caused by their barking dogs.

Bolsover District Council successfully prosecuted Mr Pratheeparaj Ganeshan and Mrs Lailithasorubiny Pratheeparaj of Mansfield Road, Glapwell for breaching the noise abatement notice which disturbed residents’ peace and enjoyment of their homes.

The Council received a noise complaint regarding the barking dogs in October 2023 and after a comprehensive investigation found that the multiple dogs were left to bark for extensive periods.

The couple were issued an abatement notice giving the defendants 21 days to comply. However, the noise nuisance continued, and the defendants breached the notice.

Derby Magistrates Court ordered each defendant to pay £1,520. This consisted of £100 compensation to the complainant, £1,000 towards prosecution costs, a £300 fine, and a £120 surcharge. Given the defendants benefit status, they were given a payment plan of £10 per week each.

Bolsover District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Rob Hiney-Saunders said, “Barking comes naturally to dogs, but the owners had the opportunity to deal with the situation and failed to do so - so we took action.

“The noise caused by these dogs caused a great deal of disruption and distress to the local residents and the neighbourhood and it was simply not fair. This is a clear message we want to send to people that dog owners must take responsibility for their pets and that noise nuisances of any nature will not be tolerated.”

The Council’s expertise and knowledge plays a crucial role in helping abate noise nuisance and they encourage residents to report any noise complaints to help maintain a peaceful living environment.

For more information on reporting noise complaints, visit the Bolsover District Council website www.bolsover.gov.uk/services/p/pollution-control or call 01246 242424.