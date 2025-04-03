An eye in the sky: A first look at Bolsover's newest homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forge New Homes, an NHQC-registered homebuilder, has released stunning new aerial images of its latest project, Welbeck Gardens, situated on a 6.5-acre site in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

The photographs reveal the impressive progress made at the site, showcasing the first of 58 newly built homes on Welbeck Gardens.

These spacious detached family homes feature a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, with prices starting at £275,000; six of the homes are available via affordable rent, providing an accessible opportunity for families looking to settle in the area.

Head of Sales Toby Brown explains: “We’re really making progress at Welbeck Gardens and look forward to making this neighbourhood a reality for families.

“It’s the perfect base – just a short walk from the town centre, and less than ten minutes from two great local primary schools. These new images also highlight how the site’s layout will promote interaction and community-building among future residents. We’re thrilled to have already sold 50% of our early bird release plots and almost 15% of the scheme without a show house in situ as yet, which is extremely encouraging and confirms our designs are hitting the spot with those looking for high-quality homes in the area.”

The homes are designed to cater to those seeking flexible layouts, smart designs, and free-flowing living spaces. Renowned for high-quality architecture and premium finishes, they are expected to be in high demand due to their enviable location and well-planned interiors.

Jack Wilson from Wilson Estate Agents adds: “These images are fantastic. We’ve been showing customers around the site, but seeing the progress from the sky really gives them a clear picture of how fast things are moving. This time last year, the site was still in its early stages, and it’s exciting to see how quickly Forge is responding to the acute demand for family housing here.

The homes are being constructed by the Lindum Group, with Co-chair of Lindum Group, Freddie Chambers, commenting: “It’s great to see the project coming together so rapidly. We’re proud to be working with Forge New Homes to deliver high-quality family homes for the community.”

Welbeck Gardens offers not only a beautifully designed neighbourhood but also excellent access to a vibrant, well-established community. Its location boasts great schools and public green spaces, making it a popular choice for families. With Sheffield just 18 miles away, it’s an ideal choice for commuters.

To register your interest, contact Wilson Estate Agents on 01246 822 138 or email [email protected].