William Hill reveals why one of its Chesterfield shops has closed

A bookmakers has revealed why it has closed one of its shops in Chesterfield

William Hill on Stephenson Place shut earlier this month.

William Hill was founded in 1934.

A spokesperson for William Hill told the Derbyshire Times: "In July, William Hill announced that we had entered into a consultation process with retail colleagues over plans to close around 700 licensed betting offices.

"This follows the Government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on April 1.

"Unfortunately our shop Stephenson Place is now uneconomic and has closed as a result of this.

"We are utilising redeployment and voluntary redundancy where possible and will provide full support to anyone impacted by redundancy."

When he was secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport in April, Jeremy Wright said: "Reducing the potential loss per spin from £100 to £2 is a significant step forward in protecting vulnerable people.

"The Government's actions and ambitions stretch much further and we are looking at further treatment of those who have suffered from gambling-related harm, whether gambling on credit should be limited and considering what actions are necessary to tackle problem gambling online."

William Hill has a number of other shops in the area, including on Low Pavement and Chatsworth Road.

