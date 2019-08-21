When will work to transform prominent Chesterfield building start?

The starting date for work on a new housing development in Chesterfield is yet to be determined.

In January, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee granted permission for McCarthy and Stone to demolish North East Derbyshire District Council's former headquarters on Saltergate and build 64 retirement homes at the site.

An artist's impression of the development.

MORE: Police appeal to trace family of man found in Walton Dam in Chesterfield

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone north west, said: "We have been in final discussions with the borough council to ensure that building design and vehicular access comply with the necessary requirements.

"We look forward to developing this scheme, although actual timescales are still to be determined."

A spokesperson for McCarthy and Stone added: "The new development will provide flexible care and support for homeowners available on-site 24 hours a day, a restaurant, on-site car parking, and enhanced landscaping and planting."

The company spokesperson added: "The number of people aged over 65 in Chesterfield is due to grow by 45 per cent in the next 20 years.

"As a result, McCarthy and Stone believes that Chesterfield is in need of this type of accommodation, enabling people to live independent and healthy lives in their own home with flexible care and support available on-site 24 hours a day."

The district council was based on Saltergate for more than 30 years.

It moved to new state-of-the-art headquarters on Mill Lane, Wingerworth, in 2015.

The prominent building on Saltergate is now boarded and has been described by somes residents as an 'eyesore'.

MORE: Family of much-loved Derbyshire woman close in on £100,000 fundraising traget for hospice

