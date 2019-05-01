We’re rooting for this 16-year-old Derbyshire entrepreneur who brushed off doubters to launch a princess party company

Once upon a time, a school drop out shook off the doubters to realise his dream of launching a princess party business.

It’s hard not to root for unique young entrepreneur Jack Barnsley, who’s brimming with drive at just 16-years-old.

Jack Barnsley, left, proved the doubters wrong when he launched his princess party company.

The Derbyshire teenager is carving a fun and flourishing career for himself dispatching Elsa, Belle and Cinderella to entertain and delight at birthday parties.

Ditching pupilhood ‘a bit earlier than planned’, Jack had one wish- to do a job he truly loved.

Now his company Enchanted Wishes Princess Entertainment, set up on the back of his savings, has received rave reviews and been inundated with bookings despite only officially launching in April.

“It would be easy for others to look down on someone like me, with my education kind of being up and down,” said Jack, from Eckington.

Cinderella delights at a birthday party.

“I was doubted for my business ideas and future plans. But I want to get the message out there to other young people that you can achieve any destination with dedication and time.

“I wanted something that was more than just a job to me. I saw others on social media, as you do these days, starting their own entertainment companies and thought well, I could do that. Why not?”

“Name a princess, we’ve got her”, Jack says. But if Disney’s not your cup of tea, he can rustle up any theme from The Greatest Showman to Superheroes to Harry Potter.

He also caters for weddings, christenings and corporate events. His performers will sing, dance, facepaint, apply glitter tattoos and shimmy on by in a ballgown to your little one’s heart’s content.

Belle entertains some youngsters.

“I currently employ a staff base of four,” said Jack. “All professionally trained, who love what they do- this is where our hearts lie. I’m looking to recruit more entertainers. We can travel to anywhere in Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

“The end goal is to branch out across the UK.”

Jack has previously enjoyed a spate on YouTube as a make-up vlogger and credits his positive attitude to the adversity he has sometimes had to face due to his passion for cosmetics.

“It’s my face and I’ll do what I want with it,” he said. “Some artists choose to express themselves on paper.

“I express myself this way. I don’t really see a difference.

“And it’s because of this that I wanted to ensure my business is inclusive.

“I want to employ and cater to people from all walks of life- all sizes, races, genders and backgrounds.

“And I want people to be able to afford our amazing services, which is why I have packages available for as little as £55.

“Many other party companies will charge per child, racking up the cost- we don’t do that. You can have 100 children at a party if you want. I want to support charities, too- so any event I do for a charity will be free of charge.”

It seems the sky is the limit for Jack.

“I’ve learnt a lot about myself as a person since I started this company,” said Jack.

“We haven’t been going long, but are pretty much fully booked most weekends.

“It’s overwhelming. My team and I are really thankful.”

Enchanted Wishes Princess Entertainment is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wishesenchanted.