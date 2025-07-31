"We didn't pay to live in a dump": Derbyshire homeowners decry unfinished roads and landscaping on new development

Residents of a north Derbyshire housing development are up in arms over the unfinished state of the neighbourhood, with companies working on the estate appearing to have ceased work leaving dirt roads, crumbling pavements and landscaping grown out of control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When homeowners moved into the Williamthorpe Fields estate, in Holmewood, they were expecting to see the public realm around their houses well maintained – with a charge for upkeep included in mortgage agreements.

But as time passed, residents feel they are entering an abandoned wasteland every time they step out the front door – and their complaints have gone unanswered in a tangled web of companies and councils which might be expected to take some responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking anonymously, one mum-of-two who has lived in a £238,000 house on the development for more than two years said: “When we first looked at the site plan, it was something that really attracted us. There was plenty of open space, it wasn’t like a rabbit hutch.

Scenes at Williamthorpe Fields in Holmewood are not what residents expected from their brand new estate. (Photo: Contributed)

“We’ve had no issues with the house itself, and last year it all looked lovely when the builders were still maintaining their areas and they were paying contractors to look after the green spaces. Then this year they all left site and that’s when the issues started.

“The grass has not been mowed once, the roads and pavements aren’t tarmacked and I think there’s already been at least one car accident involving raised ironwork in the street.

“There’s an electrical box that’s just been left wide open, broken streetlights. It doesn’t feel safe to let the children out on their bikes. It’s a death- trap waiting to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not so bad for us to look at because we’re tucked at the back in cul-de-sac, but other people are looking out their windows at five-foot weeds.

The landscaped areas of the development have not fared well without maintenance work over the summer. (Photo: Contributed)

“There was an issue with a landslip on one of the embankments too. No one would take ownership and so the residents ended up reinforcing it ourselves.

“We paid good money for this house and if we wanted to move into a dump we would’ve moved into a dump. It makes us feel like we don’t want to live here anymore.”

Other residents in neighbourhood groups online report maintenance issues with their homes and problems accessing the estate’s play park but the most common complaint is that none of the parties responsible appear to be listening or acting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents report that they have instead been passing the buck and contradicting one another, leaving complainants confused as to who should be held accountable for the various failures.

Residents say the unfinished roads and pavements are hazardous to vehicles and pedestrians. (Photo: Contributed)

The lead developer on the project is Williamthorpe Regeneration Ltd, an offshoot of Grassmoor construction firm DJ Atkinson.

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, managing director Darren Atkinson said: “Williamthorpe Regeneration Ltd developed and installed the roads and infrastructure to the development at Felds Lane Holmewood.

“The development of around 450 homes have been undertaken by three national house builders namely Harron Homes, Lovells and Avant Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the development phase of the homes and until completion of all homes the individual developers are responsible to maintain footpaths and public open space adjacent their developments.

Work on the estate has ground to a halt, leaving residents feeling abandoned to deal with the mess themselves. (Photo: Contributed)

“After which time the maintenance passes to Meadfleet to carry out the regular maintenance. All home owners have a requirement to pay annual service payments to the management company.

“It is understood the developers are currently receiving the fees directly for maintaining from their sale homes until Meadfleet take over.

“We are aware of damage caused by developers to the road, footways and lamp posts. The adjacent development house builders are all contracted to put right that damage individually to their developments. The site management of the contractors is contracted to Vinden Gateley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a spokesperson for the latter company responded to say: “Gateley Vinden delivered a package of infrastructure works which concluded in 2023 and has had no further involvement in any subsequent matters relating to the site.

“The issue concerning road surfacing is being resolved between the developer, local authority and civil engineering contractor. Any other outstanding matters raised in recent years relate to areas beyond Gateley Vinden’s role.”

Following initial enquiries by the Derbyshire Times there appears to have been movement to address some of the issues.

But when photo evidence was presented to the three housebuilders involved in the estate, the following replies suggest a full resolution may take some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lovell Partnerships said: “We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and we understand how frustrating all of this is for residents.

“The master developer, DJ Atkinson Construction, is responsible for the main estate roads, street lighting and shared public spaces until the whole development is complete and formally handed over.

“We have finished the work on the homes and surrounding areas we are responsible for, and we will now be completing the final resurfacing of the roads and footpaths. Once that work is done, the roads and footpaths in this area will be ready to be adopted by the local highway authority.

“We are in contact with the master developer and the other builders on site to clarify the outstanding issues and responsibilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative for Harron Homes said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the wider Thorpe Meadows development. We can confirm that Harron Homes is not responsible for the issues cited, including unfinished roads and pavements, open electrical cabinets, broken streetlights, and overgrown green spaces.

“Where our construction phases have been completed, surfacing works have been carried out. Works to the next phase are scheduled to take place shortly.

“Responsibility for public open space and maintenance is clearly defined in the phasing plan. At present, there are no outstanding issues on our phases that we are aware of.

“We continue to liaise with relevant stakeholders and management bodies to ensure clarity around the handover process, and remain committed to delivering high-quality homes as part of the wider scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Avant Homes spokesperson said: “The public open spaces within our phase of the wider Holmewood redevelopment scheme are currently being formed and planted.

“This project had to be delayed due to the recent sustained period of hot weather and we anticipate the work will be completed this autumn.

“Regarding the roads and sewers serving our phase of the development, remedial works on them will commence within the coming weeks.

“This will see Avant Homes work alongside Yorkshire Water and Derbyshire County Council’s highways teams to carry out the works which have a planned completion date of this autumn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in response to follow-up queries, Yorkshire Water denied any active involvement in the works to come and confirmed that the company would not formally adopt the sewers on the estate until they had passed inspection.

Councillor Charlotte Hill, the county’s cabinet member for potholes, highways and transport, added: “The council is not currently engaged in any formal discussions regarding the surfacing of the internal estate roads at Williamthorpe Fields. The internal road remains private, as no Section 38 agreement has ever been submitted to us.

“As such, the road has not been adopted, and its completion and maintenance remain the responsibility of the developer. We are sure that this arrangement would have been made clear to prospective homeowners through the legal search process prior to purchase. We are sorry to hear that residents are having some issues, but would encourage them to contact the developer to resolve them.”

Issues created by un-adopted roads and management agreements on new developments are the subject of growing political debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has previously indicated it would look to tighten legislation and better protect homeowners from what one South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett described as “a lack of transparency, poor communication, soaring bills and contracts they cannot get out of.”

In the meantime, the relevant authority is North East Derbyshire Council, which is tasked with planning matters.

An NEDDC spokesperson said: “The planning enforcement team at the council has dealt with a number of complaints regarding the construction phase of the development over the past few years.

“These include drainage issues, the position of boundary treatments and how materials are being stored during the construction process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst many of these cases have been resolved without the need to take formal action, we will always investigate new complaints and would encourage people to get in touch with us via [email protected].”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.