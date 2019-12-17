Vehicle storage plan for Chesterfield wasteland

A car dealership is hoping to turn vacant land in Chesterfield into a vehicle storage compound.

Perrys East Midlands, which operates Perrys Chesterfield Ford at Spire Walk Business Park, has submitted the application for its "Ford Commercial Vehicles” project on land off Sheepbridge Road.

The application to Chesterfield Borough Council, the local planning authority, is for a change of use “from vacant industrial land for use as a vehicle storage compound along with the erection of security fencing, lighting and CCTV and portable cabin office and welfare facilities”.

The site is located off an access road off Sheepbridge Road, close to the junction with Foxwood Road.

A statement submitted as part of the application says: “The proposed use of the site for open storage is a use that is wholly linked and will provide an important supporting role to the existing Perrys dealership at Spire Walk.

“The compound will replace two other compound facilities in Chesterfield where there have been ongoing security and theft issues.”

About 12 transporters are expected to visit the site each week.

Commenting on the proposals, the council’s economic development unit said it had no objections.

It said: “Given the nature of the proposal, there will be some employment, training and supply chain opportunities created during the construction phase of the development.

“In addition, it is noted there will be eight to 15 full-time jobs associated with this development and this development will support an existing business in Chesterfield that currently sustains 153 jobs.”

A decision on the application is expected by the end of February.