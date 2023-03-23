Emma Harrison has won her fight to keep the unauthorised developments - including a half-mile long road - at Grade II-listed Thornbridge Hall in the Peak District.

The Peak Park Authority had ordered them all to be torn out after they were installed during lockdown. But Ms Harrison appealed, and planning inspector, Ms D Boffin, found in her favour stating the public, social and economic benefits outweigh harm to the environment, listed buildings and ‘scenic beauty’.

She wrote: “The increase in opportunities for the general public, the various community groups, schools and other organisations to experience the Hall and its grounds have, in my judgement, followed from the development. This reveals the significance of the heritage assets to a much wider audience.

“Public access also has social benefits by supporting the communities’ health and social well-being. Several third parties have provided oral and written evidence of how the access to the facilities and gardens has aided their physical and mental health.

“The café building and the toilet facilities are available to users of the public right of way and the Monsal Trail. This results in social benefits. Jobs have been created by the additional opening hours and the dedicated café building.”

The inspector concludes: “While I understand that my decision will be disappointing for some local residents, the information before me does not lead me to conclude that these other matters, either individually or cumulatively, would be an over-riding issue warranting dismissal of the appeal.”

Mrs Harrison - who made a fortune as boss of employment firm A4e in Sheffield - lives at the hall with husband Jim who is boss of Thornbridge Brewery which has several pubs in Sheffield. She claimed the unauthorised works went ahead without permission because the Peak District National Park Authority ‘barricaded’ its offices during the pandemic.

The Peak Park argued Quackers cafe showed ‘evidence of commercialism and a blatant disregard for local planning approval’.

The Peak Park refused to give retrospective planning permission and ordered everything to be ripped out. The Harrisons appealed and a planning inquiry was held last year.

Kate Olley, a barrister representing the authority, said the driveway was “exceptionally poorly constructed”, up to 40 mature trees had “most likely” been damaged, and the Quackers cafe and car park showed “evidence of commercialism and a blatant disregard for local planning approval.”

She added: “This should not be allowed to stand - if this violation is not stopped and reversed Thornbridge Hall can take its place among so many important places of English heritage that are in danger of degradation and loss.”

There were also concerns approval could set a precedent for other stately home owners seeking to make money.

The Peak District National Park Authority argues that changes to the Thornbridge estate have harmed a nationally-important heritage asset.

In the Harrisons’ defence, Rebecca Weller, who grew up on the estate when it was owned by Sheffield City Council, said it had been transformed, rebuilt and repaired and was now accessible for the public to enjoy.

The Harrisons have pledged to pay up to £200,000-a-year into a conservation fund for the site.