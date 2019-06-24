This Meadowhall store is banning plastic bags from today - and charging customers for paper ones instead

Popular high street chain Boots is to ban plastic bags from its Meadowhall store today – with customers being charged for paper ones instead.

The retail giant has said it will ditch plastic bags in all its stores by next year with Meadowhall among 53 stores nationwide scrapping them from today. The stores at Nottingham Victoria Centre, and Derby Intu Shopping Centre, are also among those to no longer use plastic bags.

The company says all 2,485 sites will only offer customers paper bags from early next year.

However, Boots will continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.

Managing director Seb James said the decision means 900 tonnes of plastic will be removed from stores as a result.

He added: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.

“This year, we are transforming Boots as we celebrate 170 years, and the move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey. There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”

The recycled brown bags cost 5p, 7p and 10p, depending on size, and the company said all profits will be donated to BBC Children in Need.