This is how your Chesterfield business could win free marketing advice and lunch as part of a new competition

Companies across Derbyshire are in with the chance to win a free creative session from CNS Media based in Spire Walk Business Park – where they will learn how to improve their social media and marketing strategies.

The Chesterfield born and bred marketing agency has grown from ‘strength to strength’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, securing over 100 new clients last year.

But while the coronavirus crisis has made it difficult for many organisations to survive the current climate, CNS Media came up with the idea for the competition in order to give back to the local community and support businesses across Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

The lucky winner will receive a completely free day of insight, advice and ideas from the marketing agency’s creative team along with a free lunch.

CNS Media’s marketing advice – which covers coming up with creative concepts and ideas, along with how to tackle social media, video concepts, PPC, radio and outdoor advertising, would normally be worth thousands of pounds.

In a video posted to the agency’s social media profiles, advertising the prize, CNS Media said: "It’s not how we fall, it’s how we get back up again.

"So it’s time to get back onto your feet in style Derbyshire.

"To celebrate the UK coming out of lockdown, we’re on a marketing mission to help local start-up companies.

"We are offering you the chance to win a creative session with a nationwide agency right on your doorstep.

"You’ll win an afternoon with our top, creative crew where we’ll plan out ideas, concepts, numerous cuppas and even treat you to lunch.

"We spoil you.

"We’ll chat about everything from Spotify to social media to TV adverts to trams to Instagram filters and everything in-between.”

To enter, applicants need to tag their business in the comments of the CNS Media’s competition post on Facebook or Instagram, explaining why they should win as well as sharing the post to their story or newsfeed.

Entries close on Monday, July 19.