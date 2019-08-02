There's still time to enter this year's Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards

Don’t miss the opportunity to enter this year’s Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards.

Last year, Future Life Wealth Management’s managing director Jillian Thomas won the Lifetime Achievement category at the Derbyshire Times awards.

The Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards.

And this year the company will be back - this time sponsoring the category.

Jillian said: “We are proud to be sponsoring this award and I want to be there to congratulate the new recipient.

“Winning the award last year was a fantastic pat on the back. But it wasn’t about me, it was about the great team we have at Future Life Wealth Management.

“The staff here are dedicated to doing the best by our clients and this award was a recognition of all their hard work.”

Future Life Wealth Management is the sponsor of this year's Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award

Future Life Wealth Management, which is based in Renishaw, offers a bespoke financial planning service to generators of wealth, typically business owners, executives and professionals, and also to receivers of wealth, such as inheritors, divorcees, widows and retirees.

The company has been listed in the Top 100 by New Model Adviser every year since 2013 and Jillian’s reputation means she is regularly called upon as an expert to comment on financial matters for the BBC.

As well as sponsoring the category and being an associate partner, Jillian will be a judge.

“I am looking forward to seeing the entries. I am sure the standard will be really high.

“The Derbyshire Times awards are a showcase for all that is great about Derbyshire.

“There are some amazing companies and individuals in our county and we want to be able to help celebrate them all,” said Jillian.

Why awards are good for business?

Eighty per cent of people who make buying decisions will choose an award winning business over a non-award winning business

• Enhance your reputation and company profile (local, regional and national level)

• Motivate employees

• Deliver a benchmark of excellence

• Be recognised in front of your industry competitors

• Financial Return

Return On Investment

• Smaller award winning companies have experienced a 39% growth in sales

• Large award winning companies enjoyed a 37% growth in sales

• In the last year of monitoring, winning companies experienced even greater increases against the performance of comparison companies with sales growing by an average of 77%

Source: University of Leicester for the British Quality Foundation and the European Foundation for Quality Management

- Entries can be made via our dedicated awards website using the new awards portal which offers the flexibility to save your entry to submit at a later date.

To find out how to enter, visit www.derbyshiretimesbusiness.co.uk before the deadline of 6pm on Thursday September 19 .