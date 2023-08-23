“It’s coming up to our tenth anniversary, and I wanted to do something to mark the great occasion.”

“I’m a big Blondie fan, as a lot of people already know, and I thought it would be fun to book a Blondie tribute act to come and play at Real Time, and invite all my loyal customers, and everybody that has supported the shop over the lat ten years.”

In 2013, Maria Harris started a record shop that is now an icon of Chesterfield. Tallbird Records sits halfway up Soresby Street, and this once was tentative indie shop gamble is now a firmly established go to for the town’s music community.

When asked how it feels to be a decade old, Maria smiles. “Wow. You know, I feel very proud to be ten years old actually. It’s been a lot of hard work, and I feel I’ve aged twenty years instead of ten since 2013. But yeah, it feels good. When I went into this, I thought ‘It’s going to last a year, if that’. I didn’t really have humongous expectations. So to be ten years down the road feels quite an achievement.”

Maria Harris at Tallbird Records

The birthday celebration is being held at another icon: Real Time. “It’s on the 4th of October, which is the actual date we opened the shop back in 2013.”

The show is to be headlined by Blondied, a stand-out Blondie tribute act, fronted by Stars In Their Eyes winner Michelle Hendricks.

“We’ve got David McPhie,” Maria adds. “His record shop was called Some Kinda Mushroom. He discovered Joe Cocker. He was a big music promoter of his day. He’ll be the compere introducing the acts.”

Known as an active supporter of the local music scene, Maria has also asked a stand-out local act to play on the night. “Soft Lad are also playing. Soft Lad are Kieran Smith and Lewis Young, who are two very talented local musicians who teamed up together.”

Tallbird Records, Soresby Street, Chesterfield

And where did the name Tallbird Records come from? Maria laughs.

“A lot of people ask me this question, and, you know, I just point to myself, and say ‘I’m quite tall…’ I’d toyed with the idea of calling it Spire Records, and there was a few other names I was quite serious about. But none really gelled with me and what I wanted to do.”

“Tallbird was the last name I thought of. In retrospect, it’s probably not that PC to call the shop Tallbird as I don’t know ‘bird’ is a particularly politically-correct term for a woman… But I’m a tall bird and proud of it, but I do get people coming in and saying ‘You’re not that tall’. So I suppose I’m not the tallest bird in town, but I’m one of them.”

When asked if there is a record that defines Tallbird, Maria thinks for a moment.

Maria Harris in Tallbird Records, 2023

“The very first record we sold was The Man Who Sold The World by David Bowie. To me, that was a good omen… the woman who sold the records in Chesterfield.”

Tickets for the celebration gig are available from the shop, or online from the Tallbird Records website: https://www.tallbirdrecords.co.uk/