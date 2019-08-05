Tesco set to axe 4,500 jobs

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced plans to cut thousands of jobs across 153 stores.

The cull will affect staff at Tesco Metro branches, typically found in city and town centres.

Tesco will cut 4,500 jobs.

Tesco said the changes would allow it to ‘serve shoppers better’ and run the business ‘more sustainably’.

In Chesterfield, the company operates a Metro store in the Pavement shopping centre.

It is not yet known how many jobs are affected at the branch.

Jason Tarry, UK and Republic of Ireland CEO, said: “In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

“We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future.”

Tesco said the plans were needed so it could adapt to the way that customers are now using shops.

The Metro stores were originally designed for customers who carry out a large weekly shop, but now nearly 70 per cent of them use them as convenience stores, buying food only for that day.

Tesco said it would help find alternative roles for as many affected staff as possible within the company.

‘Small changes’ will also be made in 134 of of the firm’s 1,750 Express stores, where customer footfall is lower.

