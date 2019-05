Supermarket giant Tesco is on the hunt for customer assistants to join its teams in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

The role will be a multi-faceted one and in one shift you could be guiding a customer to a product, serving on the checkouts, helping to fill shelves, taking a delivery or moving stock around the warehouse.

There are vacancies now at stores in Chesterfield, Ripley, Heanor, Heath, Penistone, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster.

