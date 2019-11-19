Staveley Morrisons' annual toy donation scheme will be donated to women's refuge charity

Morrisons are appealing for toys, pyjamas and underwear for both boys and girls

Every year Morrisons runs a toy donation station in their store, where people can donate new or used toys that 'are in good condition' to be handed over to a charity or good cause.

This year, staff members Lisa Richardson and Rebecca Pointon, researched charities in the Chesterfield area and 'came across the charity that supports women and children who have suffered domestic violence', Elm Foundation Women's Refuge.

Lisa Richardson said: "Our store at Staveley want to support this charity by donating our toy station to them. Our aim is to provide the Elm foundation with as many toys as we can so every child they support can have a Christmas.

"I had a long conversation over the phone with a lady called Jennifer, the charities chief executive, who described her work and the support the charity offers and I was in tears.

"Most importantly the Elm foundation offers refuge to these families in need but then comes all the extras.

"Women and children that are supported have fled their homes with nothing other than the clothes on there back.

"The Elm Foundation not only provides the shelter and emotional support but it provides these families with clothes, toiletries, food and other essential items. The women in their care get no financial help from the government for six weeks."

The Staveley store wants to 'support this amazing local charity' this Christmas and will provide toy donation boxes opposite the checkouts or shoppers can hand their donations over to staff members.

Lisa added: "I'm a mum and the pressure of giving your children what they want over Christmas is massive anyway, but the situation for those families must be heart-breaking.

"Most of the children they support are young and still expect Santa to arrive.

"I was so touched by the work that the Elm Foundation does and I never understood until talking to Jennifer Calverley from Elm foundation, the amount of women and children in Chesterfield that need their help."

The store are also appealing for new pyjamas and underwear alongside the toys, for both girls and boys in any size.

The staff are 'aiming to visit the Elm Foundation around 18 December' to hand over the donations raised.