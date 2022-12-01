Shortlist of Peak District and Derbyshire businesses revealed - showcasing excellence across the area’s tourism sector

The shortlist for the 2023 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards has been revealed, showcasing excellence and outstanding achievement across the area’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Finalists have been announced in 15 categories celebrating the best of the visitor economy in the Peak District and Derbyshire, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.

Shortlisted businesses will now go forward to the final round of independent judging before winners are revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 2 2023.

Organised for the third year by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, and supported by the European Regional Development Fund, the 2023 awards will celebrate the success and resilience of tourism businesses whilst highlighting the sector’s vital contribution to the local economy.

At the awards evening, all Gold winners will be presented with a luxury award designed and made by Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, whilst Silver and Bronze winners will each receive a certificate identifying them as one of the best tourism businesses in the area.

In a further boost, Gold winners in each of the 13 core categories will automatically progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says: “The Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards are a fantastic celebration of the passionate, hardworking and distinctive businesses who continually raise the bar of our world-class tourism offer.

“Not only do the awards showcase the sheer quality of our tourism offer to visitors and investors from across the country, but they also highlight the rewarding careers available in the industry and serve as a timely reminder of the value of our visitor economy.

“Reaching the shortlist is an achievement in itself and we look forward to celebrating with our finalists and partners at the awards ceremony in 2023.”

Mark Thurman, Managing Director of Casa Hotels Group, says: “We’re delighted to be hosting the 2023 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards at Casa Hotel for the second year in a row. The tourism awards are a great way to celebrate success across the area’s unique hospitality and tourism sector, and we’re thrilled to have been nominated for three awards this year alongside many other top-class businesses.

“Global Brands is also pleased to be sponsoring the reception drinks for this prestigious occasion and we look forward to celebrating with finalists on Thursday 2nd March 2023!”

See the full Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards shortlist below.

1. Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover, LEVEL Centre, Rowsley, Matlock Farm Park. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. B&B and Guest House of the Year Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton, Sheldon House, Monyash. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year Landal Darwin Forest, Matlock, Rivendale Lodge Retreat, Ashbourne, Upper Hurst Farm, Hartington. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award Landal Darwin Forest, Matlock, myGuidedWalks, Pure Outdoor Photo: submit Photo Sales