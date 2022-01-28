Seven beautiful pictures from the Derbyshire wedding photographer named one of the best in the county

Laura French only launched her wedding photography business in July last year, but her hard work has paid off with recognition at the Hitched Wedding Awards.

Laura was one of the photographers most recommended by married couples, with positive feedback from customers ranking her in the top six in Derbyshire.

Laura said: “It’s brilliant, I was so pleased to get it - I think there are 72 photographers in Derbyshire registered on Hitched, so to be one of six to be given the award is great. I’m pleased that I’ve put the hard work in and it’s paid off.

“It’s so nice to see the reviews coming in - it really makes it worthwhile.”

More than 16,000 venues and suppliers participated in the awards, organised by Hitched. The wedding planning site offers an online guide on everything from venues and bands to dresses and makeup artists, helping couples to decide who to entrust with all the details of their big day.

