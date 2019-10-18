Reunion for hundreds of Derbyshire chemical plant employees

Former employees at a Derbyshire chemical plant which once employed more than 600 people have been invited to a reunion.

A reunion is being held for all former employees of Staveley Chemicals Ltd, RTZ Chemicals Ltd and Rhone Poulenc Chemicals Ltd, who worked on the Staveley site up to its closure.

The event will take place at the Old Whittington Social Club , Station Lane, Old Whittington Chesterfield, on Saturday November 16.

Wives husbands and partners of former employees are welcome to attend and there will be a hot/cold buffet meal provided. Tickets for the event which is from 7.30pm-midnight are £10.

Organiser Ken Fletcher said; " It will be good to see former colleagues - we had more than 200 people at the last reunion. Please feel free to bring along any memorabilia you may have to share with everyone."

Anyone interested in going should contact Ken Fletcher on 01246 278007, email sonnyrufus@aol.com or Angie Annable on 07976 303737.

Details of the reunion can also be found at https://www.eventgoat.co.uk.