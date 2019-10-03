Redundancy fears as Chesterfield firm holds consultation process

There is uncertainty at a Chesterfield firm after staff were told some could face redundancies.

Workers at Housing and care sector service provider Guinness have been told redundancies could be made following a consultation process which ends in November

A spokesman for the firm said: "We have started formal consultation with staff about a proposal to change some roles and structures within Guinness Property, to make sure we have the right skills and trades in the right places to respond to customer demand and to improve the services we offer to residents. We are listening to feedback from staff on the proposals before any final decisions are made."

The spokesman added: "Until we reach the end of the consultation process we won't know how many people may be facing redundancy.

"Twenty Guinness Property employees were made redundant earlier this year, following the end of two major projects and after a period of consultation, with redeployment offered where possible. Employees were aware that these were temporary projects when they took on the roles."