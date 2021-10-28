The last recruitment event in Chesterfield helped 60 local people secure employment or training schemes.

Chesterfield Borough Council are teaming up with DWP Jobcentre Plus to organise the event, which will be attended by local employers from sectors such as hospitality, leisure, construction and health care.

The last event in September helped 60 people find jobs, with more securing places on specialist training schemes.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “The last event we held worked really well- it allowed job seekers to directly meet employers and find out more about the opportunities available in the area. We got great feedback from both employers and job seekers at the event and felt it was important to host another one before the new year.

“If you’re looking for work, then this event is here for you. You will be able to find out more about current opportunities and may even find your next job on the day.”

The drop-in event will take place on 10 November at Chesterfield Market, between 10am and 1pm. The event is open to everyone and there is no need to make an appointment, but job seekers registered with Jobcentre Plus can reserve their place by contacting their work coach.