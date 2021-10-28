Recruitment event returns to Chesterfield to help jobseekers find work
A recruitment event which has previously helped local people find employment will be returning to Chesterfield in November.
Chesterfield Borough Council are teaming up with DWP Jobcentre Plus to organise the event, which will be attended by local employers from sectors such as hospitality, leisure, construction and health care.
The last event in September helped 60 people find jobs, with more securing places on specialist training schemes.
Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “The last event we held worked really well- it allowed job seekers to directly meet employers and find out more about the opportunities available in the area. We got great feedback from both employers and job seekers at the event and felt it was important to host another one before the new year.
“If you’re looking for work, then this event is here for you. You will be able to find out more about current opportunities and may even find your next job on the day.”
The drop-in event will take place on 10 November at Chesterfield Market, between 10am and 1pm. The event is open to everyone and there is no need to make an appointment, but job seekers registered with Jobcentre Plus can reserve their place by contacting their work coach.
The event will be attended by local training providers who can offer advice on apprenticeships, and there will also be a special focus on the Kickstart scheme. This provides 16–24-year-olds with a six-month paid work placement that could lead to a full-time role, and there will be opportunities to find out more about these placements by speaking to employers directly.