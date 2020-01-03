Pilsley doggy day care given go-ahead

Tails are wagging after plans for a doggy day care in Pilsley were given the green light.

Shaun Slater had applied for retrospective planning permission for dog boarding and doggy day care at his home on Sitwell Grange Lane.

Now North East Derbyshire District Council, the local planning authority, has given it the go-ahead.

A report by council officers said home boarding of dogs at the property has been undertaken since May 2011, with capacity increased to increase to 10 daycare dogs and eight boarder dogs in 2018.

However, new animal welfare rules meant a new building was needed “to provide individual rest areas for the 10 daycare dogs”, which is now under construction.

The report said: “No dogs will be kept in this building overnight. Boarder dogs are accommodated in the residential property. We were also advised that a change of use will be required to reflect the number of dogs.

“No changes are proposed in terms of the number of dogs boarding than are currently accommodated.”

One neighbour had commented on the application.

Julie Hays, who lives “two fields north of the site”, on Station Road, said she was concerned about any extra noise if the number of dogs was increased, as they sometimes heard dogs barking depending on the wind direction, but “nothing to be concerned about at this time.

She said: “I do support local businesses but my only concern is the increase in noise, if this is managed I can see no issue.”