Pieces of Ronnie O'Sullivan's record-breaking waistcoat sold by Derbyshire firm

He may have crashed out of the World Snooker Championships this week - but superstar Ronnie O'Sullivan is still number one the world over.

Barlborough-based Redtooth Memorabilia has taken orders from across the globe to purchase parts of the waistcoat which sent the five-time world champion into the record books when he became the first snooker player to make 1,000 competitive centuries last month.

The waistcoat has been divided into a limited number of pieces, framed with a certificate of authenticity and made available to purchase by snooker fans via the company's The Fan Cave shop at Meadowhall shopping centre or from www.thefancavememorabilia.co.uk

Dan Hoyland, co-owner at Redtooth Memorabilia, said: "It is proving to be a record-breaking piece of clothing.

"We are taking orders from Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, America and Germany.

"We know that Ronnie is a popular figure within snooker and the sporting world, so we are expecting the demand to own one of these limited-edition pieces of sporting history to be very high."