Pictures show work is progressing well to build new Morrisons in Bolsover

The store will be situated at the site of Sherwood Lodge, where Bolsover District Council's offices used to be based.

The supermarket is expected to open at the end of this year.

Future manager Mark Leaning at the site.

The store will include Morrisons' Market Street concept, where customers can see bakers and butchers hand make foods fresh each day.

Last year, Rothstone Estates was given planning permission to build a new foodstore and five smaller retail units on the site - creating around 200 jobs.

