Permission granted for 'high-quality' office accommodation at Chesterfield Waterside site

Permission has been granted to deliver 'high-quality' office accommodation at the Chesterfield Waterside site.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted reserved matters approval for the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the seven-storey office building, representing the first step in delivering phase one of the Basin Square neighbourhood at Chesterfield Waterside.

An artist's impression of the office building at Chesterfield Waterside.

The news comes in the same week that work started to build nearly 200 homes at the site of Chesterfield Waterside off Brimington Road.

Peter Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Group PLC - which is leading the long-awaited £340million development - said: "I am delighted that Chesterfield Waterside continues to move forward apace.

"The granting of reserved matters planning approval for the office building at Basin Square is another major milestone for the development and also Chesterfield's business community, as the local property market is currently lacking in the supply of high quality, large floorplate office space.

"It is an exciting stage in the development’s timeline."

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council’s deputy leader, said: "Chesterfield Waterside is a substantial development for the borough with business, retail and resident elements.

"I’m really pleased to see the development move a step forward with the reserved matters approved for the high-quality office accommodation at Basin Square and look forward to work beginning on site.

"With its central location and excellent transport links, Chesterfield is a great location for business and we have a proven track record of growing local businesses and for existing businesses locating here and this will complement the current business accommodation in the borough."

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the UK's largest regeneration projects - added that Bolsterstone Group PLC was already 'engaged in commercial negotiations with occupiers' for the majority of the space within the new office building.

The spokesperson added: "When complete, the first phase of the £75m Basin Square neighbourhood will also see the delivery of residential apartments, a hotel and multi-storey car park, all sited around a high quality public realm area overlooking the newly constructed canal basin.

"Bolsterstone reports significant interest from both investors and occupiers in all aspects of phase one of Basin Square and hopes to be in a position to make further exciting announcements shortly."