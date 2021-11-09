Peak District jewellery business helps customers through grief with unique keepsakes
A jewellery business in Derbyshire is creating unique memorial keepsakes to help its customers deal with grief.
Briony Marshall, owner of Marshall Memories in Bakewell, started the keepsake jewellery business two years ago, after the death of her mother.
“My sister bought me a piece of jewellery as a Christmas gift with my mum's ashes in it, and I thought it was really lovely - it was a big help for me knowing that my mum was close.
“I wondered if people wanted similar items when they’ve had a loss, and it just progressed from there really. It helps with my grief knowing that I’m helping people with theirs, we’re healing each other in a way,” she said.
The pieces are unique because they can be personalised with memories of loved ones, with hair, teeth, animal fur and even breast milk being incorporated into jewellery. Mrs Marshall said that she is hoping to be able to offer jewellery containing breast milk after Christmas, with no one locally offering such pieces.
“It’s definitely different. The breast milk has to be preserved so that it won’t go off, it is dried out, powdered down and then added to the resin. It can then be coloured using pigments, or sparkles can be added to make it unique."
Mrs Marshall said almost anything can be incorporated into her jewellery, previously including fibres from a wedding dress and fibres from a tennis ball that was a dog’s favourite toy.
Marshall Memories also has an agreement with Treak Cliff Cavern in Castleton, allowing them to offer Blue John in most of their items.
Mrs Marshall, a fully qualified pet and human bereavement counsellor, has built a loyal customer base.
“We’ve got some really lovely customers who come back again and again, and most of them walk away as friends by the end of it.
“It would be nice to get my name out there and show what these items can do in the area of helping with grief. I lost my dad this year, so I made a necklace with a few of his ashes and it’s nice that I can have him with me all the time - I just like that idea and I know a lot of people do too.”