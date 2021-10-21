Fischer’s Baslow Hall is a 100-year-old, grade two listed manor house, which sits on the edge of Baslow village.

It was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding levels of hospitality and service, placing it amongst some of the finest hotels in the country.

In their report on the hotel, the AA inspector said: “This beautiful Derbyshire manor house offers sumptuous accommodation and facilities, and the staff provide very friendly and personally attentive service.

Fischer’s Baslow Hall is located just outside the village of Baslow in the Peak District.

“The cuisine is excellent, and may prove the highlight of any stay.”

Hotel Director, Neil Fischer, said this was recognition of the excellent customer service provided by his team.

“Achieving four red stars from the AA represents a milestone for all the energy, effort, and hard work that our team puts in to deliver the ultimate customer service,” he added.

Baslow Hall was discovered in 1988 by Max and Susan Fischer, having fallen into a state of neglect. They moved their family and country restaurant into the house, eventually transforming it into a hotel.

The hotel has 11 bedrooms, ranging from traditional, individually-themed rooms to the more contemporary.

Eleven luxurious bedrooms are available, and the hotel is home to one of the most highly-awarded in the county. The kitchen crew take advantage of fresh Derbyshire produce, and many of the ingredients used are grown on the hotel’s grounds.

This is the second Derbyshire hotel to be recognised nationally in recent weeks, after Callow Hall Hotel, near Ashbourne, was named the best place to stay in the UK by the Sunday Times.